WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Dead on Arrival?
US President Donald Trump calls his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 'the deal of the century,’ but for most of the world, it’s nothing more than tacit US blessing for a one-sided land grab by Israel. From the EU, to the Arab League and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, many are asking how viable the plan can be, if the other side wasn't even consulted. We breakdown the global reaction and ask whether the proposal has further divided the Arab world. Guests: Chloe Benoist News editor at Middle East Eye Mustafa Barghouti Palestinian Activist
Is Trump’s Middle East Plan Dead on Arrival?
February 7, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us