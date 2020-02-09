February 9, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Homelessness in Germany: Berlin struggles with growing housing shortages
Homelessness is a growing concern for residents and officials in Berlin. It's being driven mainly by a shortage of housing, difficulty in finding jobs and poverty. While some of the homeless blame the government, the state says necessary measures are being taken. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has this report. #BerlinHomeless #GermanyHousing #Homelessness
Homelessness in Germany: Berlin struggles with growing housing shortages
Explore