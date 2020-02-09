February 9, 2020
Report views Cuba’s foreign medical missions as 'forced labour'
Many would think that Cuba's main export could be cigars, rum, even sugar. But in fact, it's doctors. The communist-ruled island has sent many medical professionals around the world for more than half a century. But the country's main cash cow is increasingly under threat. From Havana, Ed Augustin has this report. #CubanDoctors #DoctorExport #MedicalCooperation
