Would New Terror Law Make Britain Safer?
After two attacks in two months, both by men convicted on terror charges, Britain wants to introduce a new law ending the early release of extremists. Critics claim the proposed bill may not even be legal, and even if it passes through parliament, will it make the country any safer? Guests: Ajmal Masroor Member of the Muslim Council of Britain Charles Shoebridge Security Analyst and Former UK Counter Terrorism Officer Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank, The Bow Group Kartik Raj Counterterrorism Researcher at Human Rights Watch
February 13, 2020
