Ireland Elections: Sinn Fein demands place in talks to form next govt
Results for the Irish general election suggest the nationalist Sinn Fein party are is set to break through and win more seats than ever before. The party was the political wing of the IRA and has historically suffered from its association with political violence in Northern Ireland, but this time its left-wing policies on domestic issues like housing and health have proved very popular. Coalition talks with other parties, however, could take weeks before a government in formed. TRT World's Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #irelandnews #irelandelections #sinnfein
February 10, 2020
