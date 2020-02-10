February 10, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Nigerian inventor offers solution to blackouts | Money Talks
The lack of reliable electricity has been a major hurdle to Nigeria's economic development. Millions of homes and businesses in Africa's most populous country use generators to keep the lights on. It's a challenge one self-taught inventor has spent decades trying to solve. PM has more on the invention. #NigeriaEnergy #Blackouts #HydroGenerator
Nigerian inventor offers solution to blackouts | Money Talks
Explore