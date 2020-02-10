Chinese government eases restrictions on work and travel | Money Talks

As the death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China continues to rise, many companies are opting to stay closed instead of risking a spread of the disease among their workers. That’s having a knock on effect on businesses in other countries that rely on Chinese supplies and consumers. Tayyibe Aydin reports. For more on this, we were joined by by Helal Miah in Aylesbury in the UK. He's an investment research analyst at The Share Centre - an independent UK retail stockbroker. #China #Coronavirus #Disease