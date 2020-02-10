WORLD
Virus has killed more than 900 people mostly in China
China says 97 people have died from coronavirus on Sunday - making it the deadliest day since the outbreak began. The new fatalities brought the death toll on the mainland to 908, most of them in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province. Millions of people were expected to return to work on Monday after the extended New Year holiday. But as Liz Maddock reports, most aren't taking the risk. #coronavirus #chinaholiday #chinesenewyear
February 10, 2020
