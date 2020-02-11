Chinstrap penguin population plunges 77% in past 50 years

The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s. This according to scientists studying the impact of the climate crisis in Antarctica. It's another indication of how much the oceans are warming. Francis Collings reports. #chainstrappenguins #penguin #climatechange