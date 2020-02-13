WORLD
Did Iraqi Cleric Muqtada al Sadr Betray Anti-Government Protesters?
Iraq’s most powerful Shia cleric Muqtada al Sadr has always managed to deftly move among the many tribes, parties and militias in Iraq, shifting allegiances with a kind of regular unpredictability. But as protests rage on the streets of Baghdad, al Sadr pulled his support for the movement. So, will his move embolden demonstrators or weaken their ranks? Guests: Raid Jahid Fahmi Former Iraqi Minister of Science and Technology Ahmed Rushdi President of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation Douglas Ollivant Senior Vice President of Mantid International Ali Mamouri Lecturer on Political Science at the University of Sydney
February 13, 2020
February 13, 2020
