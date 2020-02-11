Lebanese government survives no-confidence vote | Money Talks

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab's cabinet has survived a confidence vote despite massive street protests. The administration is now expected to push through economic reforms that Beirut says would help rein-in spiralling debt. But protesters say they'll end up making living conditions even worse for the Lebanese people. The central bank's kept the local currency pegged to the dollar, but it's had to spend foreign exchange to maintain the value of the Lebanese pound. We spoke to Imogen Kimber, who sent us this report from Beirut. #Lebanon #EconomicReforms #NoConfidence