Coronavirus fears loom over Singapore Airshow | Money Talks
The Singapore Airshow couldn't be taking place at a worse time. Asia's biggest aerospace and defence event has kicked-off under a cloud of both health and business concerns, as the coronavirus keeps spreading across the globe. The aviation and tourism industries have been hit the hardest, with flights cancelled, cruise ships quarantined and even left stranded. Sibel Karkus has more. For more on this China political and economic analyst Einar Tangen joined us from Beijing. #Coronavirus #SingaporeAirshow #Tourism
February 11, 2020
