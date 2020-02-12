About one thousand people sleep on the streets every night

Singapore is one of the wealthiest cities in the world, but a new study shows roughly 1,000 Singaporeans sleep on the streets every night. Half of Singapore's adult population is in the top 10 percent of the world's highest income earners, but income inequality is growing there. And, as Sandy Huang finds out, its Muslim community is lending a hand to the homeless. #Singapore #Homelessness #Asia