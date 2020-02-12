South Africa: 30 Years On | Bigger Than Five

30 years after Nelson Mandela was freed from prison, has South Africa been able to fully break free from the shackles of apartheid? Or does its legacy live on? Guests: F.W. de Klerk- President of South Africa (1989-1994) Mandla Mandela- Grandson of Nelson Mandela and Member of Parliament of South Africa representing the African National Congress #NelsonMandela #SouthAfrica #Mandela