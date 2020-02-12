February 12, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
South African tries to make eco-friendly boards the trend
Long before fancy fibreglass surf boards were invented…. wooden ones were the trend. They were replaced because of their heavy weight which made manoeuvring difficult for surfers. But as the global trend moves towards environmentally friendly products, surfers in South Africa are trying to make wooden surfboards cool again. Adesewa Josh reports. #SouthAfrica #Surf #Eco-friendly
South African tries to make eco-friendly boards the trend
Explore