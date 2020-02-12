February 12, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Private jets become more attractive amid coronavirus fears | Money Talks
One global industry event that's been hit by the coronavirus is the Singapore Air Show. Despite many businesses choosing to stay away, the slimmed down event is underway. Sandy Huang reports on one sector of the industry that's facing some turbulence over growing concerns about the climate crisis. #PrivateJets #SingaporeAirShow #Coronavirus
