Lahore Biennale 2020

This year the Lahore Biennial joins forces with Hoor Al Qasimi. She is the director of the UAE's Sharjah Art Foundation. This year's show communicates strong political content, such as the border between India and Pakistan. More than 70 artists are focusing on the Global South with a concern for climate change.