February 13, 2020
WORLD
Children having chemotherapy get help from unlikely source
The World Health Organization says the number of cancer cases in Egypt has increased in recent years, with a quarter of a million patients currently undergoing treatment. Now, a hairdresser in the capital, Cairo has launched a social media based initiative to help children suffering from the disease. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #Egypt #Cairo #Chemotherapy
