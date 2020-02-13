February 13, 2020
Barber raises awareness for kids suffering chemo hair loss | Money Talks
In Egypt, the World Health Organisation says cancer cases have risen in recent years with a quarter of a million patients currently undergoing treatment. Now, a hairdresser in the capital Cairo has launched a social media based initiative to help children suffering from the disease. Shoaib Hasan has the story. #Cancer #Chemotherapy #WHO
