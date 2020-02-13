February 13, 2020
The UN lists companies with business ties to Israeli settlements
The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on firms that have business ties to illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. 112 companies support the construction and expansion of Israeli settlements while facilitating the destruction of Palestinian land and property. #UNHRC #IllegalIsraeliSettlements #Airbnb
