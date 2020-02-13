Salvini to face trial for illegally detaining migrants

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's far-right movement, says he is not concerned about the prospect of standing trial, after he was accused of illegally detaining migrants. He was responding to a decision by the country's Senate to lift his immunity as a politician. It means a court can now carry out an investigation. Shamim Chowdhury explains. #MatteoSalvini #Refugees #Italy