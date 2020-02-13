WORLD
Senate debates War Powers resolution ahead of vote
US President Donald Trump is urging Republican lawmakers to block a measure that would limit his ability to wage war against Iran. On Thursday the Senate will vote on The War Powers resolution, which was introduced after Trump authorised the killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. Lawmakers say Soleimani posed no imminent threat to the United States, and last month's assassination has only escalated tensions with Iran. Philip Owira has more. #Trump #WarPowers #US
February 13, 2020
