WORLD
1 MIN READ
Deal Of The Century?
Two weeks after Donald Trump stood in the east room of the White House and unveiled his vision for bringing peace to the Middle East, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stood in front of the UN Security Council in New York and condemned it. Brandishing a conceptual map of the redrawn territories, Abbas said the plan lacks international legitimacy, limits Palestinian sovereignty and leaves more than three million people with a state resembling 'Swiss cheese'. We’re joined by the Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli embassy in Ankara to talk about the fallout from Trump's announcement. Guest: Roey Gilad Charge d'Affaires of the Israeli Embassy in Ankara
Deal Of The Century?
February 14, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us