Are Albania’s New Anti-Crime Laws Undemocratic?
After proposing a series of reforms last year that would have given Albania's government the power to fine, censor and shut down domestic and foreign online media outlets without justification or a court order, the country's president is now proposing similar measures in the fight against terrorism, the mafia and organized crime. The reforms would give the country's executive special powers to spy on, search, arrest and restrict the movements of ordinary citizens without court orders. Critics say it's the government's way of creating a private police and intelligence service. And that the anti-KCK laws are at odds with the European Convention on Human Rights, which Albania is obliged to follow. So, are the new laws undemocratic? Guests: Rovena Voda Albania's Deputy Minister of the Interior Erida Skendaj Executive Director at the Albanian Helsinki Committee Vincent W.J. van Gerven Oei Director of Punctum Books
February 14, 2020
