UN names 112 firms doing business in The Occupied Territories

- The UN says a number of well known companies, AirBnB, Booking.com, JCB are profiting on illegally occupied land in Palestine - Sundanese artist Khalid Al Baih gives his thoughts on what next for Sudan after reports the former president will be sent to the International criminal court - Wildlife photographer of the year is awarded #BusinessOccupiers #FightingRats #