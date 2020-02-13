'We need to act now' The fight to contain billions of Locusts wreaking havoc across East Africa

Kenya is in the grips of its worst locust crisis in 70 years. Hundreds of billions of them are eating their way through east Africa and beyond, threatening the food security for 19M people. Some individual swarms are said to number over a billion, and they’re predicted to get much much bigger in the coming months. What can be done to stop them?