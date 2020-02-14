February 14, 2020
WORLD
Lack of rain in Zimbabwe making it difficult to recover from Cyclone
A drought in Zimbabwe has left more than half the population - about eight million people - on the brink of famine. While the country is no stranger to weather extremes, many are still recovering from Cyclone Idai which devastated the region less than a year ago. Reagan Des Vignes has this report. #Zimbabwe #Drought #CycloneIdai
