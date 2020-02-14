February 14, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
China to cut additional tariffs on some US imports on Friday
China says it will cut additional tariffs on some US imports by half on Friday. The extra tariffs were imposed as part of the trade war between the two countries. In January the US and China signed a phase one deal aimed at settling their long running dispute. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #ChinaTradeDeal #UsChina #TradeWar
China to cut additional tariffs on some US imports on Friday
Explore