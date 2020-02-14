Tesla aims to raise $2B from additional share issue | Money Talks

Tesla's hoping to get more money from investors after its stock price shot up by more than 300 dollars in just two weeks. The company says it will raise two billion dollars by selling more shares. But a vehicle recall and slowing sales in China could dampen demand. Jim Holder spoke to us from Frankfurt. He's the editorial director at Autocar. #Tesla #ShareSale #StockPrice