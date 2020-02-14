Disappearing glaciers threaten livelihoods in Pakistan | Money Talks

The mountain ranges in northern Pakistan are home to the world's largest glaciers outside the poles. But global heating is depleting them at an alarming rate. It's a threat not just to nearby communities but cities and towns hundreds of kilometres away that depend on the glaciers for water. Mobin Nasir reports. #Hunza #MeltingGlaciers #ClimateCrisis