Protests Mount Over Saudi Arabian ‘Arms Ship’
From 2014 to 2018, Saudi Arabia was the world's largest arms importer. The kingdom also spent more money on its military in 2018 than any other country, except for the US and China. 67 billion dollars. And that's for a nation of just 34 million people. Most of those weapons came from the same countries that have criticised Saudi Arabia's five-year campaign in Yemen. To transport much of that military hardware, Riyadh has relied on a cargo ship called the Bahri Yanbu. When it stopped at ports in Europe earlier this month, it was greeted by protests and lawsuits. Will global anger against Riyadh’s role in Yemen’s war hinder its ability to buy weapons abroad? Guests: Holly Topham Editor at Sana’a Centre For Strategic Studies Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies
February 14, 2020
