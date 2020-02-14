WORLD
Opposition Grows Against Saudi Arabian ‘Arms Ship’ | Istanbul Teknopark
There’s growing backlash against the Saudi Arabian ship Bahri Yanbu. The ship is suspected of picking up hundreds of millions dollars’ worth of arms in North America and Europe, for the war in Yemen. So, what’s behind the global anger against the world’s largest arms importer? Plus, Teknopark Istanbul is developing technology for Turkey’s defense and aerospace industries alongside startups focusing on everything from healthcare to drones. Could this campus one day rival Silicon Valley? Guests: Holly Topham Editor at Sana’a Centre For Strategic Studies Marwan Kabalan Director of Policy Analysis at the Arab Centre Hande Cilingir Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Insider Ilhan Elgin Founder of Core Strategy
February 14, 2020
