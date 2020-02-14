WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s Silicon Valley
As Turkey approaches its centenary in 2023, the country is hoping to reach a series of milestones. One goal is to become a leading technological hub. With five and a half million students attending 180 universities, Turkey has a large pool of young talent. The public and private sectors are on board, and their ambitions are huge. Many are hoping that big campuses like Teknopark Istanbul, will one day rival Silicon Valley. Acting as an incubator for the companies of tomorrow, you can find almost everything there, from the latest in healthcare technology, to robots and drones. So, can Turkey’s Silicon Valley compete with the world’s largest technology hubs? Guests: Hande Cilingir Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Insider Ilhan Elgin Founder of Core Strategy
Turkey’s Silicon Valley
February 14, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us