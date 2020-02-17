BJP’s Delhi Defeat

India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to victory in national elections last May. But at the state level Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party haven't fared so well. A stunning defeat saw the Aam Aadmi Party take 62 out of 70 seats in Delhi's Legislative Assembly. Throughout the campaign many of the BJP’s rallies centred on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act that’s led to nationwide protests, especially in the capital. So, are the results a rejection of Modi's Hindu nationalism policies? Guests: Preeti Sharma Menon Aam Aadmi Party Spokeswoman Raman Malik Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesman Amit Baruah Journalist and Author