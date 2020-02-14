February 14, 2020
Turkey-Pakistan Relations: Muzzammil Ayyub, World Kashmir Freedom Movement President
Muzzammil Ayyub, President of the World Kashmir Freedom Movement and Executive Director of the Justice Foundation weighs in on President Erdogan’s address to the Pakistani parliament, where he reiterated his country's support for Pakistan and its stance on the Kashmir issue. #Erdogan #Pakistan #Kashmir
