Munich Security Conference: World leaders discuss global security, ongoing conflicts

The Munich Security Conference has started this year with the agenda of trying to find answers for the divergence in the West, but the participants witnessed a public back and forth between the US and European allies on the first day. Cooperation with China's Huawei over the 5G network infrastructure caused the rift. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more. #MSC2020 #Europe #Huawei