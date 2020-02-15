Erdogan: Turkey stands next to Pakistan today, and in future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his two-day official visit to Pakistan with calls for more cooperation between the two countries. The two sides agreed on a number of memorandums ranging from defence cooperation as well as enhancing trade. Many Pakistanis consider Turkey a close ally, and in Erdogan some also say they've found a global leader to address the issues facing the Muslim world. Ali Mustafa is in Islamabad and sent us this report. #ErdoganPakistan #Turkey #Pakistan