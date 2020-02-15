February 15, 2020
Israeli military blocks Palestine’s agricultural exports through Jordan
The ongoing trade war between Palestine and Israel has escalated following the release of US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan. On Sunday, Israel declared it would stop Palestinian goods being exported through Jordan. As Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports, the move has raised concerns for Palestinian and Israeli farmers. #IsraelPalestine #TradeWar #TradeBan
