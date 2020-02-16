WORLD
UAE and its American mercenaries to be investigated for war crimes in Yemen
UAE and its American mercenaries are being taken to court in the US, the UK and Turkey, on allegations of torture and war crimes against civilians in Yemen between 2015 and 2019. British law firm Stoke White has filed a complaint accusing the CEO of US-based private military company Spear Operations Group, Abraham Golan and Mohammad Dahlan, an adviser to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, for being involved in the assassination of numerous politicians and journalists.
