February 17, 2020
Munich Security Conference ends with commitment to ceasefire in Libya
Around a dozen countries are trying to jump-start efforts to end nine years of war in Libya. Foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to reflect on their achievements and failures. And as our correspondent Yunus Paksoy reports, there's still a long way to go to end a conflict that's killed over a thousand people since April. #LibyaWar #Ceasefire #MSC
