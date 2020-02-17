2020 VISION: Ageing Population

In the next thirty years the number of over 60s in the world is expected to double. The global population is ageing. Are we ready? Maria Brenton UK Senior Cohousing Ambassador Mine Orlu Associate Professor, UCL Sergei Scherbov World Population Program Elizabeth Isele Over-50s Business Adviser