Japan suffers worst economic slump in five years | Money Talks
Japan's economy has shrunk at its fastest pace in five years, raising fears of a deeper slowdown in the world's third-largest economy. GDP contracted by an annualised 6.3 percent in the October- December quarter, as last year's sales tax hike hit consumer and business spending. With demand in Japan now suffering under the coronavirus outbreak, some economists are warning a recession may be on the horizon. Sibel Karkus reports. And Asia Political Risk Analyst Ross Feingold joined us from Taipei in Taiwan with his analysis. #Japan #GDP #EconomicGrowth
February 17, 2020
