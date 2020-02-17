BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
UK seeking Canada-style trade deal with EU | Money Talks
The UK has set out its terms for a trade deal with the European Union, just two weeks after leaving the bloc. Britain is still observing EU trade rules until a one-year transition period ends. Before that happens, it wants to reach a trade deal similar to the ones the EU struck with South Korea, Japan and Canada. Speaking at a security conference in Germany, French Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drain said negotiations would be brutal. For more on this, political analyst Pieter Cleppe spoke to us from Brussels. He is the head of London-based think-tank Open Europe's Brussels office. #TradeDeal #Brexit #EU
UK seeking Canada-style trade deal with EU | Money Talks
February 17, 2020
Explore
Anger turns towards US after illegal Israeli settlers kill two Palestinian men in West Bank
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us