Weinstein Trial: Ferocious lawyer challenges #MeToo movement

As the jury in Harvey Weinstein’s trial retires to consider its verdict, it’s his ferocious lawyer who is attracting nearly as much attention as the producer himself. Being referred to as a legal Rottweiler, Donna Rotunno has argued Weinstein is the victim. She has reduced his accusers to tears and challenged the very core of the MeToo movement. Sarah Morice reports #weinsteincase #metoomovement #weinsteintrial