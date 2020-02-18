February 18, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
About 2.4M Afghan refugees living in uncertainty
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Monday’s conference in the Pakistani capital Islamabad serves a reminder for the world about the fate of millions of Afghans living as refugees. It’s been 40 years since people started fleeing over the border into Pakistan, escaping war and violence in Afghanistan. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #afghanrefugees #refugees #afghanrefugeesinpakistan
About 2.4M Afghan refugees living in uncertainty
Explore