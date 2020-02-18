14 US citizens in quarantine after testing positive

Fourteen US citizens are in quarantine in Nebraska after testing positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The fourteen were part of a larger group of passengers that were evacuated off the cruise ship Diamond Princess, which holds the largest number of people with the virus in a single place outside of China. However, experts say that the number of carriers may be stabilizing. Lionel Donovan has more. #coronavirusus #coronavirus #diamondprincess