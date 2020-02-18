February 18, 2020
Flutter Experience in Hollywood
Social media has often been accused of being a source of bullying and anxiety. But a new exhibit in Hollywood aims to change that. It gives kids both big and small a place to touch some art, take a photo, and improve their mental health. It is called Flutter. And organisers say it encourages kindness and tolerance, amidst a backdrop of what really looks like a huge playground. #Flutter #Exhibit #Hollywood
