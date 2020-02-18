Vertical Vegetation in Architecture

This year the world's first-ever forest city will go up in China's Guang-si province. Designed by Italian architect Stefano Boeri, the forest will house offices, hotels, apartments, hospitals and schools all entirely covered by plants and trees. According to Boeri, this is the newest weapon in the fight against pollution. Marialena Nikolopoulou, Professor of Sustainable Architecture 04:26 #ForestCity #StefanoBoeri #Vegetation