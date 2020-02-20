WORLD
Who’s Responsible for the Famine in Yemen?
The United Nations may suspend humanitarian aid in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled areas, where threats against aid workers have increased. The UN accuses the Houthis of using aid supplies as a weapon of war but the rebel group denies that they're impeding humanitarian efforts. So, who is responsible for the crisis that’s left millions of Yemenis on the verge of starvation? Guests: Najeeb Ghanem Former Yemeni Health Minister Hussain Albukhaiti Pro-Houthi Journalist Dave Harden Former USAID Official for Yemen
February 20, 2020
