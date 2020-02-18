February 18, 2020
WORLD
Canada Pipeline Protest: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancels trip to Caribbean
Hundreds of protesters in Canada are blockading railway lines across the country, paralyzing freight and passenger transport. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has cancelled an official visit to the Caribbean at the last minute, and is trying to diffuse the economy-stalling crisis. Ali Mustafa has the latest
